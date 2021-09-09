Luenell, T.I. and Lil Duval shut down Joseline Hernandez after IG beef

In the wake of the deaths of actor Michael K. Williams and comedian Fuquan Johnson recently due to possible drug overdoses, comedian Luenell used Instagram to dispense advice and warn people to just say no.

“Have a drink. Smoke a self rolled or dispensary rolled joint. Leave the f—ing syzurp, molly and cocaine alone. You might be next and all you were trying to do was party. This s— it no joke at all. ‘The dope dealers are killing people. But hey, you don’t have to listen to me,” she posted on IG along with three casket emojis.

Apparently, Luenell ruffled a few feathers and realty star Joseline Hernandez sent some direct shots the comedian’s way.

“Tell this fat h—e to stop eating. That also can kill you. She a burger away from a heart attack n you talking bout someone just died for whichever reason that she’s not even sure about. F——-g pig put the plate down pig pig pig,” Hernandez told the Coming 2 America and Dolemite Is My Name actress.

Tons of people responded and rallied around Luenell including fellow comedian Lil Duval, who is never lost for words.

“If you get offended from someone telling you to stop doing drugs that’s a sign that you should probably stop doing drugs,” he retorted.

Luenell then continued with her public service announcement and warnings about drugs and fired a shot back at Hernandez.

“After 4 (actually more) back to back deaths and 1 person critically ill in the hospital with a short time, I felt compelled to PLEA w/MY people to subside in recreational/deadly drug use of Molly, Syzzurp, and Cocaine, etc.,” she posted.

Never one to remain silent, T.I. also jumped into the verbal rants and posted a picture of himself next to the comedian to make it clear who he was riding with.

“Rockin wit my folks @luenell No slander shall be tolerated or condoned. & That’s that on that….,” he commented.

Check out a few clips of the back-and-forth below.