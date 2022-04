It was a tough crowd for T.I.’s comedy set at the Barclay center in Brooklyn. T.I. is touring and mastering his comedy set in multiple cities (Baltimore is next).

Interestingly it was T.I. who just a couple of days ago had an altercation with another comedian when he went onstage and took her mic because he was mad about a joke she made at his expense.

Check out Frank Holder of Humor Mill TV’s exclusisve interview with T.I. right after he comes off stage in Brooklyn..