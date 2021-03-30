Will Packer launching new crime series podcast centered around Muhammad Ali

Will Packer, iHeartMedia and Doghouse Pictures have joined forces to launch the upcoming original true crime podcast “Fight Night.”

The podcast, hosted by Jeff Keating and co-produced Packer and James Lopez, President of Will Packer Productions, examines one of Atlanta’s most infamous armed robberies from the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 return after being banned from boxing for refusing to enter the military draft.

“Fight Night” will debut Monday, Oct. 26, the 50th anniversary of Ali’s historic fight when he defeated Jerry Quarry, with new episodes airing weekly each Monday. Listeners can hear the official audio trailer now on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

In “Fight Night,” host Jeff Keating unravels the story of an after-party celebrating Ali’s victory that turned horribly wrong. After the fight, hundreds of wealthy guests headed to a private party and according to police reports, robbers met them at the front door and herded the guests into the basement, forcing them to hand over their money and jewelry.

“Fight Night” takes a deeper dive into that notorious night, examining the private party that quickly turned into one of the largest armed robberies the country has ever seen.

“What happened in Atlanta shortly after heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali made his celebrated return to the ring is a true crime mystery that will keep listeners craving more, especially with the 50th anniversary of the fight and horrendous crime so near,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network.

“Will Packer Media and Doghouse Pictures are known for their groundbreaking and innovative content. Partnering with them on this show will bring the highest level of storytelling to this layered podcast.”

