D-Nice, Wanda Sykes, Sheila E., more to appear at 94th Academy Awards

D-Nice, Travis Barker and Sheila E. will perform at the 94th Academy Awards.

The trio — along with pianist Robert Glasper — will come together to form an “all-star band” at the ceremony on March 27, which is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

In addition, the White Stripes’ frontman Jack White will perform alongside The Samples and the upcoming telecast will include the return of an orchestra to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, according to the event’s producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan on Friday.

Numerous award presenters — such as Lady Gaga, Samuel L Jackson and Shawn Mendes — have already been announced.

However, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has come under fire from many influential industry figures after they opted not to televise eight categories — including Best Editing, Costume Design and Hair and Makeup — on the night.

In response, James Cameron, Guillermo del Toro, John Williams, Kathleen Kennedy and others came together to publish an open letter condemning the “demeaning” choice.

It read: “To diminish any of those individual categories in the pursuit of ratings and short-term profits does irreparable damage to the Academy’s standing as impartial arbiters, responsible stewards of our industry’s most important awards. Seeking new audiences by making the telecast more entertaining is a laudable and important goal, but this cannot be achieved by demeaning the very crafts that, in their most outstanding expressions, make the art of filmmaking worthy of celebration.”