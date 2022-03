Chris Rock, Zoe Kravitz among presenters for Academy Awards

Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga and Chris Rock will present at the 94th Academy Awards.

They will be joined by Yuh-Jung Youn and Rosie Perez — along with other soon-to-be-announced presenters — at Hollywood’s most prestigious awards night on March 27 that celebrates the “best in filmmaking.”

Will Packer, a producer of the broadcast told Deadline: “Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe. That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

Jane Campion’s Netflix western “The Power of the Dog” and the Denis Villeneuve remake of the sci-fi classic Dune lead the evening with 10 nominations each, which were announced last month.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently came under fire for not planning to televise eight award categories — such as Best Editing, Best Hair and Makeup Styling and Best Animated Short — and for its lax COVID-19 protocols.

In an open letter to members, the Academy’s president, David Rubin wrote: “When deciding how to produce the Oscars, we recognize it’s a live event television show and we must prioritize the television audience to increase viewer engagement and keep the show vital, kinetic, and relevant. This has been an important focus of discussion for quite some time. We do this while also remembering the importance of having our nominees relish a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”