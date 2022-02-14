Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer to host the Oscars

The 2022 Academy Awards will finally have a host for the highly-anticipated show this year after all. Actually, there will be three of them.

Comedic actresses Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer will serve as the triumvirate hostesses for the 94th Oscars. Deadline reports that the deal between the entities have been finalized and will be announced officially on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

Hall, 51, is best known for her hilarious performances in the blockbuster comedy movie franchises, Scary Movie, Girls Trip and Think Like a Man. Sykes, 57, has been a mainstay on the comedy circuit for the balance of her career. But she has shined on the big and small screens in such fare as Monster-in-Law, Evan Almighty, “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and currently with “The Upshaws.”

Schumer, 40, also made her name on stage and amplified her fame via the hit movies Trainwreck and Snatched.

The Oscar organizers are hoping to inject some life back into the moribund annual show after it suffered the worst ratings in its nearly 100-year history. This is probably why they sought out the services of superproducer Will Packer who helmed such films as Think Like a Man and Girls Trip that starred Hall.

Most of the blame on why last year’s Oscars telecast was a bonafide snore-fest can be blamed on the novel coronavirus. The Oscars were absent of an audience and aired from the Union Station in Los Angeles instead of its normal home in the Dolby Theater.

Denzel Washington and Will Smith are among the favorites to take home a statue as the two icons delivered riveting performances in the films The Tragedy of MacBeth and King Richard, respectively.