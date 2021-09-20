Lakers’ Anthony Davis performs with New Edition at his wedding (video)

NBA superstar Anthony “AD” Davis has a few reasons for his bad performance on Saturday, Sept. 18.

No. 1, AD was at his own wedding to longtime partner Marlen P. Secondly, AD had a drink in his hand, much of which he had consumed, which likely contributed to his struggle dance moves while trying to perform alongside New Edition.

Anthony Davis, one of the driving forces behind the Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship in 2020, was seen wilding out at his reception that included teammates LeBron James and Russell Wesbrook and their wives, along with the likes of his super-agent Rich Paul and his confirmed girlfriend, globally-famous singer Adele.

At one moment during the reception, that also included NBA players DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins, Jared Dudley and Quinn Cook, Davis tried to belt out a rendition of Dru Hill’s “Never Make a Promise” to his new bride.

Anthony Davis singing to "Never Make a Promise" at his wedding 🎶 (via @Timfraz23) pic.twitter.com/fIsbvqxtJi — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 19, 2021

Later on, as the libations flowed very liberally, singer Adele is seen dancing in the foreground as AD tried to impersonate a member of New Edition on stage while they sang their classic “If It Isn’t Love.”

The wedded couple has been together since at least 2017 and share a daughter named Nala, who was born in 2017. Despite his fame while starring for a marquee franchise, AD has managed to keep his personal life out of the headlines. Many fans got their first peek at his wife-to-be when she was part of a presentation to give the Lakers their championship rings in December of 2020.