‘Lady Marmalade’ hit singer and LaBelle group member Sarah Dash dies

Sarah Dash, co-founder of the legendary pop and R&B trio Labelle with Patti LaBelle and Nona Hendryx, died on Monday, Sept. 20 at the age of 76.

Dash was born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey and started her singing career in church with gospel music. She originally started in the group The Ordettes before it morphed into The Bluebells and then into Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. In the early 1970s, they shortened it to Labelle, changed their outfits and veered toward funk, with all three members singing lead and background. The group’s biggest hit was its timeless 1975 #1 classic “Lady Marmalade.”

Dash remained friends with her groupmates Patti and Nona, both of whom shared their loss on Instagram.

“We were just on-stage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment! #SarahDash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back! That’s who Sarah was…a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one. She was a true giver…always serving, always sharing her talent and her time. I am heart broken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But, I know that Sarah’s spirit and all that she has given to the world live on! And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always! ❤,” Patti LaBelle posted.

Dash also worked with Keith Richards and The Rolling Stones throughout her career and released several solo projects as well. “Lady Marmalade” was also voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003.

“Sarah, Nightbird, I rarely used your last name, seems out of place. Words are inadequate so I will use few. We spoke a musical language, music says it best. Singing brought us together, You, Me and then You, Me, Cindy and Pat; Bluebelles. You and Pat were singing so joyfully the other night, we talked & texted on Saturday, now you’re gone, I can’t believe it 💔 Nightbird, why not let heaven be your home 🕊💔,” Hendryx also posted in her tribute to her friend.