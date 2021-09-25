Steph Curry inks deal with NBC

Steph Curry doesn’t have any plans of retiring in the near future but the Golden State Warrior is already planting the seeds for a career after he hangs up his sneakers. Curry has been making several huge plays in Hollywood with several upcoming documentaries and television shows in the mix like ABC’s “Holey Moley” and the animated revival of Norman Lear’s “Good Times” for Netflix.

Curry’s company, Unanimous Media, which he created with film producer Erick Peyton, has now partnered with Comcast NBC Universal in the network’s first-ever Global Talent Partnerships deal. The agreement includes a multi-year pact that will span first-look development deals with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted TV projects and DreamWorks Animation.

The deal will also see Curry partner with many other Comcast NBCUniversal brands on a variety of on-camera and creative opportunities including joining NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel for coverage of the Ryder Cup, an event that features the top players in the sport from the U.S. versus those from Europe. In addition to covering the event, Curry will create original content for GOLF Channel’s “Live From the Ryder Cup” and GolfPass. Curry’s work with the Ryder Cup will also be included in Sky Sports coverage of the event across the UK and Ireland.

“Our goal at Unanimous has always been to create content that is not only entertaining, but also uplifting and inspirational. It’s incredible to imagine all the different ways we can make this vision come to life by incorporating all the amazing assets across Comcast NBCUniversal’s portfolio that has a footprint in all areas of media and entertainment,” the three-time NBA champion told Deadline.

Curry will also help launch the reimagination of The More You Know, NBCUniversal’s award-winning PSA campaign with singer John Legend. In this refreshed take on the 30-plus demographic initiative, Curry and Legend will discuss topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion that will appear across many of NBCUniversal’s platforms, including Peacock.