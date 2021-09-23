Steph Curry pulls off romantic surprise for wife Ayesha

In celebration of a decade of marriage, Steph Curry has surprised his wife Ayesha Curry with a romantic vow renewal ceremony.

The entrepreneur and mother of two revealed on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 21, that her NBA star husband planned the entire ceremony just a couple of weeks ago. Their kids were even a part of it with their oldest daughter Riley, 9, acting as the officiant for the renewal.

In an Instagram caption, Ayesha gushed, “A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony. He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting.” She continued, “Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard.”

She concluded, “It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30.”

The power couple met each other in high school in North Carolina and married on July 30, 2011. Ayesha commemorated their anniversary back in July with a celebratory post on Instagram saying, “I can’t wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us. Happy day happy day! We’ve been doing the most celebrating the past couple of days. July 30, 2011, to infinity and beyonnnnnnd.”

Congratulations to the happy couple for achieving 10 years of marriage.