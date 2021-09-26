Kanye West docu-series coming to Netflix (video)

A new documentary series about Kanye West called Jeen-Yuhs will be coming to Netflix soon. The streaming service made the announcement during a livestream TUDUM event where they highlighted their upcoming films and television shows.

The intimate documentary was co-directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as Coodie and Chike. The three-act documentary will take a look at West’s 20-year-career and his growth from rapper to businessman to becoming his own brand. The film will also discuss the impact on Kanye after losing his mother Donda, as well as some of his questionable moments like supporting former President Donald Trump and his 2020 failed presidential run. Netflix revealed that the project will focus on Kanye’s formative days trying to break through from Chicago and making his way to New York and eventually locking in with Roc-A-Fella Records.

Coodie & Chike’s Creative Control company produced the three-part docuseries with TIME Studios, the Emmy-winning film and TV arm of TIME, which produced the 2020 documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble about the late Civil Rights hero and Georgia Congressman and the 2018 Aretha Franklin concert film Amazing Grace.

According to Billboard, Kanye and Coodie Simmons have been friends since the 1990s in Chicago and the director has been recording him since. The film contains archival footage of the two as kids and their relationship will also serve as the backdrop of the project. Kanye was not creatively involved in the production of the docu-series but has given his support by allowing himself to be filmed by Coodie & Chike for 21 years.

Netflix released a teaser of Jeen-Yuhs where we see Kanye and Mos Def rocking out on the track “Two Words” from his 2004 debut The College Dropout. The documentary is expected to be released in 2022, but no official date was announced. Check out the trailer below.