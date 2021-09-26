Kelly Price’s sister disputes lawyer’s claim that singer is safe (video)

Despite the fact that Kelly Price has been taken off the missing person’s list in Georgia, the singer’s sister Shanrae Price says she still doesn’t know where Price is.

Shanrae Price, the eldest sister, said she does not care what Kelly Price’s lawyer said in terms that she is safe. Shanrae Price said in back-to-back interviews that she has not seen the famous younger sister in more than a month. She also said on “Larry Reid Live” that she has had no communication with her and has no clue as to where she is located.

On July 29, 2021, Price’s last Instagram live video featured her telling her fans that she was “quarantined” at home and “feeling really drained” but that she expected a quick recovery.

When Price’s condition deteriorated considerably, Price was rushed to a suburban Atlanta hospital where she was admitted into the intensive care unit. During her three-week stay at the Cobb County, Georgia, hospital, her children were able to visit her. However, in the latter part of August, the family was notified that Price had been discharged without their knowledge. The family has not seen nor heard from Price since.

After the family contacted the Cobb County police to request a welfare check at her home and did not find her, the authorities entered Price into the national database for missing persons. Hours after the news went viral nationally, Price’s lawyer told the Cobb County cops that Price is safe and still recovering from COVID-19 from an undisclosed location.

That’s not good enough for Price’s sister though. Shanrae Price said she remains worried about her little sister, as she explained on “Larry Reid Live,” and will not cease looking for her until she has been tracked down.

“My sister is a very visible person. We haven’t heard anything from her in months,” she said on the Instagram-based entertainment news show Larry Reid Live. “She was sick, and she was very sick with COVID. This is unlike her, no one has heard from her. I know everyone has their own opinion. I don’t do stuff like this, but I’m gonna call in until we physically see my sister. We don’t know anything, so I don’t know who is calling in and saying what.”

Flip the page to view the Shanrae Price interview in full.