Gospel great Kelly Price has gone missing in metro Atlanta

UPDATE: Your prayers have been answered. She is safe! Price’s attorney has informed Cobb County authorities that she is continuing her recovery from coronavirus at an undisclosed location.

Beloved Gospel singer Kelly Price has been listed as a missing person in suburban Atlanta, and authorities have launched a full-scale investigation to locate her.

Kelly Cherrelle Price, 48, has not been seen nor heard from in close to a month and family and fans have grown very concerned over her seeming disappearance.

Furthermore, the boyfriend had allegedly prevented the family from visiting her at home.

The “Take it to the Head” singer made her last Instagram post nearly two months ago on July 29, 2021, when she had contracted the novel coronavirus. At first, she indicated that she was suffering from fatigue and a splitting headache and expected a quick recovery. But then her condition quickly deteriorated and she had to be admitted to the hospital where she was placed in the intensive care unit.

TMZ reports that the children were allowed to visit Price during her three-week stay in the ICU at a hospital in Cobb County, a suburb northwest of Atlanta. However, one day when the children went to see her again in the middle of September, they found out that Price had been checked out of the hospital — even though she was far from fully recovered.

The family has not seen nor heard from Price since. Moreover, the family told the local Cobb County authorities that the boyfriend has been preventing the family from visiting nor even checking on her.

That’s when the family had law enforcement do a welfare check. The publication reports that there were no signs of foul play when cops spoke to the boyfriend. However, they did not see Price in the home. As a result, Price has been officially listed as missing and her name has been added to the National Crime Information Center.

Stay tuned for further updates.