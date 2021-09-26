Tinashe illuminates the House of Blues

On Saturday, Sept. 25, dozens of people wrapped around the House of Blues building in downtown Chicago, anticipating the finale of Tinashe’s two-day concert in the Windy City for her The 333 Tour, titled after her fifth studio album, 333.

Before the 28-year old singer graced the stage, Rei Ami, an animated pop star who labeled herself as “the baddest,” and a Tinashe fan since her Soundcloud days, opened up the show with DJ Suga Shay. Rei Ami invigorated a crowd of over 200 people as an opening act, performing her rap songs like “Saturn Emoji” and “Snowcone.”

“I loved the energy from the opening act,” said Myshawna as the crowd waited for Tinashe to perform.

Around 8 p.m., the stage transformed into a jungle-theme set, where Tinashe made a grand appearance with a live band, delivering a show that drove the audience wild.

The songstress performed over 10 songs, including “Link Up,” “I Can See the Future” and her newly released single “Small Reminders.” Accompanied by two dancers, the “Empire” actress proved to be a triple threat, as she showed off her synchronized choreography skills and impeccable vocals.

“She’s doing an amazing job,” said Connor, an audience member and fan who was witnessing Tinashe perform for the first time in Chicago. “I love the energy of the whole crowd. She looks very nice and I’m having a great time.”