Timbaland’s new digital platform to help launch the careers of producers

Platinum-selling super-producer Timbaland and his Verzuz business partner Swizz Beatz stepped up the entertainment game to offset the boredom of the COVID-19 pandemic with their artist battle competitions which morphed into a celebration of Black music. After turning their venture into a multi-million-dollar merger with the Triller Network, Timbaland is now launching another venture to help up-and-coming producers.

The Virginia-born producer who has sculpted sonic pieces for the likes of Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Aaliyah, Ginuwine, Justin Timberlake and a host of others, will be launching Beatclub this year. The new digital platform is an online beat-selling marketplace that will connect producers with musicians, songwriters, music publishers and record labels. Beatclub was also the name of Timbaland’s former record label and the new platform promises to connect the unknown and the very well-known.

“I know what it’s like being a kid sitting in a room, don’t know if you got talent. The way that this world is moving, how do these kids get their music heard. This platform is a place where creators can communicate. I’m the head of the ship. But guess what, if you own a ship, you can communicate with me and you get better. I can point you to a Lil Durk or Lil Baby and tell them to look out for this guy or girl, and give that person a shot. That could be their biggest dream,” explained Timbaland to the Associated Press.