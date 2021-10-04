8 celebrity couples who are the epitome of Black love

All types of love should be celebrated, but there is something about Black love in particular that we just can’t get enough of. Of course, there is no perfect relationship, but there are a handful of Black celebrity couples who give the world a shining example of true commitment and display what it looks like to choose each other every day. Here are eight celebrity couples who we think are the epitome of Black love.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict

Actors Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict dated for six years before marrying in 2008. The couple shares a son, 10, and a daughter, 3. They also never miss an opportunity to showcase their beautiful family on Instagram.

Steph and Ayesha Curry

After celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary this summer, NBA star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha continue to model a love that we all deserve. The two started as high school sweethearts and have been down for each other ever since.

LeBron and Savannah James

Another story of high school sweethearts turned life partners, LeBron and Savannah James married in 2013 after dating since LeBron’s senior year. The couple welcomed their first child, Bronny, in 2004 before going on to have another son, Bryce in 2007 and daughter, Zhuri, in 2014.

