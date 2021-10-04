Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 29th anniversary of wedded bliss

Despite leaving the White House in January 2017, Barack and Michelle Obama remain among the most beloved dignitaries in America and around the world.

Folks fall in love with the former president and first lady all over again when they express their love for each other, such as on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, when they celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary.

Barack Obama, 60, explained to his 35 million Instagram followers how much his wife has and continues to mean to him.

“Happy anniversary, Miche!” he penned.

Michelle Obama, 57, matched her husband with the photo and raised him one by showing photos of the pre-fame couple huddled up on a sofa juxtaposed with the current-day picture in a similar pose.

“How it started vs. how it’s going. Happy anniversary, Barack — love you!” she wrote to her 47 million IG followers.

The Obama lovefest on IG comes days after the couple were feted with an elaborate ceremony to officially kick off the Obama Presidential Library on Chicago’s South Side. The center will have a library, museum, athletic arena, forum building, public plaza, play area, and a branch of the Chicago Public Library.

It will take approximately five years to complete the comprehensive project.