 Skip to content

Lizzo being slammed for calling Chris Brown ‘my favorite person’

October 4, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Chris Brown (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Lizzo is on the receiving end of a backlash once again, this time for calling controversial crooner Chris Brown her favorite person on Earth.


A video has gone viral on social media that shows Lizzo in an excitable state when she meets Brown backstage after a recent concert during the Millennial Tour.

It is during this impromptu meeting between Lizzo and Brown that she calls Brown “my favorite person in the whole f—ing world” while clamouring to take a photo with the prolific singer. 


Social media was aghast. Many in pop culture and overall mainstream society apparently will never forgive Brown for beating up then-girlfriend Rihanna on the eve of the Grammy Awards in February 2009. Brown has also been entangled in a number of violent episodes since then, including fights and being in the building when shots were fired. He was also arrested in Paris, but not charged, on suspicion of rape and drug usage in 2019.

Therefore, many folks let Lizzo have it after she acted like such a “fangirl” in front of Brown.

Of course, there are those who have long forgiven Brown for his past transgressions and speak to his handsomeness and sex appeal.

But most scolded the Detroit-reared Lizzo, 33, whose full name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, for her imprudent choice of words. Folks seem to have a problem with a lot of Lizzo’s opinion. Remember earlier this year, Lizzo was bashed for calling Janet Jackson the “Queen of Pop.”

Posted in

Summer Walker reveals new album release from a parking lot? (video)

By Trinity Griffin

Kanye West launching a line of Donda-themed tech products

By rolling

TLC announces change to tour dates after T-Boz falls ill

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Brawl erupts at Boosie’s concert performance in Atlanta (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Check out Lizzo’s TED Talk on the art of twerking (video)

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

John Legend initiates new program to combat institutional racism

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.