Lizzo being slammed for calling Chris Brown ‘my favorite person’

Lizzo is on the receiving end of a backlash once again, this time for calling controversial crooner Chris Brown her favorite person on Earth.

A video has gone viral on social media that shows Lizzo in an excitable state when she meets Brown backstage after a recent concert during the Millennial Tour.

It is during this impromptu meeting between Lizzo and Brown that she calls Brown “my favorite person in the whole f—ing world” while clamouring to take a photo with the prolific singer.

Lizzo asked Chris Brown for a picture in new video: “Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f*cking world.”pic.twitter.com/QcSYrCiOm0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 2, 2021

Social media was aghast. Many in pop culture and overall mainstream society apparently will never forgive Brown for beating up then-girlfriend Rihanna on the eve of the Grammy Awards in February 2009. Brown has also been entangled in a number of violent episodes since then, including fights and being in the building when shots were fired. He was also arrested in Paris, but not charged, on suspicion of rape and drug usage in 2019.

Therefore, many folks let Lizzo have it after she acted like such a “fangirl” in front of Brown.

lizzo, my baby, look at me. LOOK AT ME. this isn’t you. i know the real you. listen, it’s just me and you, okay? this isn’t you. i know you better than that. please. — nathan (@heavyinmymind) October 2, 2021

Of course, there are those who have long forgiven Brown for his past transgressions and speak to his handsomeness and sex appeal.

Why y'all acting surprised? Lmfaoooo, Chris got that sex appeal and that fineness 😩😩I would let him have his way with me, whatever he wanna do to him.. I know that thang be THANGIN too👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/jcUaPBxy0c — 🇭🇹𝕂𝕖𝕚𝕤𝕙𝕒 𝔹𝔾 ஜ۞🏳️‍🌈 (@PrettyBadGyal28) October 3, 2021

But most scolded the Detroit-reared Lizzo, 33, whose full name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, for her imprudent choice of words. Folks seem to have a problem with a lot of Lizzo’s opinion. Remember earlier this year, Lizzo was bashed for calling Janet Jackson the “Queen of Pop.”