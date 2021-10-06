Nicki Minaj’s ‘Papa Bear’ celebrates his 1st birthday (photos)

Nicki Minaj knows how to throw a party and she went full throttle this past weekend when celebrating the first birthday of her son, whom she affectionately calls “Papa Bear.” Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty threw the little tyke a Kung Fu Panda themed celebration which included tons of balloons, a bouncy house and face paintings for the kids. Minaj shared a few moments of the special occasion on Instagram on Oct. 5, which was attended by a few of her celebrity friends, including Diddy’s daughters — Jesse James, Chance and D’Lila Combs.

“On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, Papa Bear. You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you,” she captioned on IG.

“The kids were so 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 omg. The absolute best. They did face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house, photo booth, etc. and once everyone left I forgot we didn’t cut the cake ‼️‼️‼️🤣 I had to bring my baby out in his pajamas. Boy u gon get this bday song whether u like it or not. 😒🥴😂It was so much fun. To everyone who sent a gift, he hasn’t opened gifts yet but thank you, love you. Happy 1st bday 🐻. My world, my everything. 🙏♥️🎂 🥳 🎉 🎉🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉 yes I know I’m spamming your timeline but it’s for my pumpkin pie munchkin,” she further added.

Papa Bear received tons of gifts and toys, including a few special surprises from his “uncles” Diddy and Lil Wayne. The party was such a success that the parents also apparently forgot to cut the cake but Papa Bear didn’t seem too fazed as his mind was preoccupied with his guests and the attention he was receiving.

“I just opened the bags & I’m shock… this is insane. I love you so much. This is A LOT OF STUFF. OMG,” Nicki Minaj wrote on her IG stories as she showed off gifts from her Young Money leader.

