Nicki Minaj blasted for previously suggesting Jennifer Hough was a White woman

Nicki Minaj is being lambasted by Black Twitter — some of whom are her fans — for apparently trying to deceive the public about the woman that her husband, Kenneth Petty, raped in 1994.

Petty was charged with first-degree rape for assaulting Jennifer Hough at knifepoint when they were both 16 year-olds in Queens, New York. Petty eventually struck a plea deal and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison on an attempted rape conviction. Petty is now forced to register as a sex offender in any state he lives in, which is now California.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Minaj after Hough made her first public appearance on “The Real” on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2021, and elaborated on the reasons she is suing Minaj and Petty. She claims that the married power couple dispatched their inner circle to harass, intimidate and bribe her with large stacks in order to get her to recant that she had been raped.

Hough also shocked “The Real” co-hosts when she told Adrienne Bailon and Garcelle Beauvais that Minaj actually called her personally at the beginning of 2021 to get her to change her story.

During a 2019 episode of her “Queen Radio” podcast, Minaj told listeners, “… something that he was wrongly accused of doing when he was a 15-year-old…all because he didn’t have $7K to get himself bailed out. Because when you’re in the ‘hood you don’t have that kind of money and neither does your family. And when the alleged accuser wrote a letter to the judge asking to take these recanted statements, she was told that she would go to jail for 90 days, allegedly.”

Minaj then finished her story by saying “but White is right,” to apparently make fans think that Hough was a White woman — which she is clearly not — and to give the impression that her husband was just another innocent Black victim of a racist criminal justice system.

Twitter has been ripping into Minaj for deliberately disseminating the false narrative of her husband’s victim.

“But white is right” Nicki Minaj really wanted y’all to believe Jennifer Hough was a white woman to pretend her husband’s offense was racially motivated…. there’s no defending this smh https://t.co/t3HlsfoUaG — Jess {fan acc} (@britneyxmariah) September 22, 2021

She should’ve NEVERRRR talked about this. Especially being that she wasn’t there when it happened, she should’ve never opened her mouth to defend that man. https://t.co/oVgNiccyh1 — bryson. (@iambrysoncarter) September 22, 2021

A third person wrote about Minaj on Twitter that ““this is still the most evil part of her involvement imo. she very publicly lied about this woman being white knowing the history black men have with being falsely accused of sexual assault in this country. calculated and sick in the head.”

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty has been in jail multiple times. Not only for rape. But also murder. She defended him and called his victim, Jennifer Hough a white woman. #NickiMinaj #KennethPetty #Survivingthepettys #TheRealDaytime pic.twitter.com/rJRRPdIH8G — Pretty In Pink (@WrestlingGirl89) September 22, 2021

#NickiMinaj married and had a child with a convicted rapist & murderer. She goes on record lying that his rape victim was white because she wanted black people to see this as the system out to get a black man🤡 Nicki is disgusting for all of this.Look at his triffling mugshots😱 pic.twitter.com/saHFuh58XH — Symone🦋 (@symonelyfy) September 22, 2021

