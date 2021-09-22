Woman who sued Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty to speak out

The woman who is suing Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty for alleged harassment will speak her piece on “The Real” on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

Petty served more than four years in prison after being found guilty of raping Jennifer Hough when they were both 16. She has now filed a lawsuit claiming that Minaj and Petty have dispatched members of their inner circle to harass her into changing her story about the sexual assault in 1994.

Hough will share her harrowing experiences, then and now, with the hosts of “The Real.”

Jennifer Hough, the woman suing Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, over allegations including witness intimidation, harassment, and sexual assault is here for an exclusive sit-down. pic.twitter.com/pMz3u3gXFh — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) September 21, 2021

Hough testified that Petty held her at knifepoint and pulled her into a home where he raped her. Hough said she escaped the attack and notified high school authorities, which led to his apprehension and subsequent prosecution. Petty copped a plea to attempted rape and therefore saved himself from spending decades in prison.

Petty is now forced to register as a sex offender wherever he resides. When he failed to do so after his and Minaj’s move to Southern California, he was arrested by Beverly Hills cops in 2021. He now awaits the judge’s decision on how much he will be penalized.

Hough claims that the married power couple, who have since moved to the greater Los Angeles area, have had associates of their show up at Hough’s door with wads of cash in an attempt to bribe her to recant her story. Minaj and Petty have denied this, so Hough decided to appear on the afternoon talk show in order to set the record straight.

In an exclusive interview, Jennifer Hough opens up about the details surrounding her lawsuit against Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty. pic.twitter.com/OTyc2u3vBf — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) September 21, 2021

