 Skip to content

Chris Rock joins cast in biopic celebrating gay civil rights activist

October 9, 2021   |  

rolling

rolling

View Author Posts

Photo credit: Bang Media

Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, and Audra McDonald are to star in “Rustin.”


The movie is a biopic of the gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin and is the first feature to be produced by Higher Ground, the production company set up by former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

George C. Wolfe, who previously helmed Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, will direct the movie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dustin Lance Black. The film will be released on Netflix as part of their deal with Higher Ground.


The project will look at the various obstacles that Rustin had to overcome to organize the March on Washington in 1963, where Martin Luther King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Domingo will play Rustin in the movie with Rock starring as NAACP leader Roy Wilkins. Turman will portray activist A. Philip Randolph and McDonald will star as civil rights icon Ella Baker.

Oscar-winner Bruce Cohen and Tonia Davis will produce the film.

Rock recently starred in and served as executive producer for Spiral, which marked his debut in the Saw franchise, and hopes that it can reinvigorate the series in a similar way to how the Creed movies brought new interest to the Rocky franchise.

 

Posted in

Lashana Lynch, 1st Black 007, wants more strong women in action roles

By Victoria Syphoe

Lashana Lynch feels Bond franchise has made major step forward in diversity

By rolling

Boosie said Martin Luther King would be mad that fans are pirating his movie

By Terry Shropshire

Will Smith is ready to show the world his authentic self

By Trinity Griffin

Producer Aaliyah Williams shares how ‘Black ambition’ sold her on ‘Really Love’

By Victoria Syphoe

Eddie Murphy secures 3-movie deal

By Terry Shropshire

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.