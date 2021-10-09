Nas puts on professor cap for upcoming master class on the art of emceeing

Lizzo delivered a master class on twerking last week and now Queensbridge rapper Nas is about to showcase the art of rhyming and bring his skills to the platform. The Grammy-winning MC will kick off his master class series on Oct. 14 where Professor Nas will teach a 12-part video series on the art of hip-hop storytelling, how to find your flow and inspiration, and how to turn your life experience into music. A few of the courses include “Writing an Original Rap Song” and “Recording an Original Rap Song.”

“It’s all about giving you what you need in chapters, increments, and giving you the vibe. It’s sort of hard to break it down, so those different classes and different steps make the most sense to me. That’s how I would like to receive it from an artist, so I thought that that’s the way for the person that’s watching it to give them the time to soak it in, each one piece-by-piece. Each piece gives you more of my life. A lot of it is about my life journey,” Nas told Complex.

Questlove of The Roots, Timbaland, Herbie Hancock and Alicia Keys are just a few other artists who have shared their musical contributions to master class in the past. Subscriptions to master class start at $15 per month and users can enlighten themselves with over 100 classes to chose from that span from music and technology to acting and directing to cooking.

“Master class is a great thing for people to get the inside scoop on what’s going on with artists, producers, actors and people. I think it’s dope that we take time out of our lives to sit down and think about what it took for us to get here, and think about our journey and share it with people in a way that’s different than we ever did before. I think the whole thing is a great concept,” Nas told Complex.

Check out the preview of Nas’ master class below as well as the new video and song he recorded with his go-to producer Hit-Boy called “Big Nas” for the project.



