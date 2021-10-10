Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd won’t be involved in new Judge Judy show

The “Judge Judy” show wrapped up in July after a successful 25-year run and now the fiery Judge Judy Sheindlin has a new series about to take off on Nov. 1 titled “Judy Justice.”

The new court show will feature court stenographer Whitney Kumar and Sarah Rose, a law clerk who happens to be Sheindlin’s granddaughter. Also joining the cast will be bailiff Kevin Rasco. One person that seems to be missing is Petri Hawkins Byrd, Sheindlin’s longtime bailiff from her original show. Byrd recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about why he wasn’t moving on with the new series and revealed he was never asked.

“My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that you were at least going to ask me if I wanted to have the opportunity to audition for the role,” Byrd said.

Byrd’s wife, Makita Bond-Byrd, was also a producer on the “Judge Judy” show. Bond-Byrd recently underwent brain surgery after the series concluded. Byrd said he reached out to the judge and was informed that he wasn’t going to be a part of the new journey.

“It wasn’t until July that I called the judge and asked, ‘Hey, should I look for something else, or am I included in the ‘Judy Justice’ project?’ She informed me I was not being asked to come along on the project. I didn’t inquire as to why, that’s her choice. But she did inform me that fundamentally, I was priced out as the new bailiff on her new show. My salary would have been too much. I was curious: How would she know? She didn’t ask me. She didn’t give me an opportunity to have accepted a lower salary,” Byrd said.

Sheindlin did issue a statement to the media however stating that she was going in a whole new direction.

“Byrd is terrific and we had a great 25-year-run. This is a whole new program with a whole new cast and an exciting energy,” she revealed.

Check out the trailer for the new show and see if you can spot an enormous difference in the programs. “Judy Justice” will premiere on IMDB TV on Nov. 1, 2021.