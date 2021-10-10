Tommy Ford’s indelible legacy continues with awards gala

Most fans will never forget the late, legendary actor Tommy Ford’s iconic and infectious laugh that he unfurled regularly on shows like “Martin” and in movies such as Eddie Murphy’s Harlem Nights. Dr. Angella Banks, however, will never forget Ford’s indelible and selfless contributions to the community at large.

Banks, aka “Dr. A,” is determined to keep Ford’s legacy alive through the Tommy Ford Legacy-A-Thon & Awards dinner on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in the ritzy Buckhead district of Atlanta. The event will also give Ford fans the opportunity to commemorate the life of the man who died five years ago on Oct. 12, 2016.

“His laughter was very contagious. And like you said, it’s memorable. And one of the most important things I also heard you say, was also that it is missed,” Dr. A. said. “And that is the exact reason for this event.

“And so we wanted to make sure that individuals who loved him, individuals who don’t know about a lot of his humanitarian work, a lot of things he did outside of the ‘Martin’ show or acting … a lot of that legacy is yet still living.”

This awards gala is particularly personal for Dr. A because the owner of Xcellence Community Magazine secured the last interview with Ford before he died. She will play the content of that interview for the first time at the upscale dinner for his fans and contemporaries.

The event will take place at Buckhead Art & Company, 288 Buckhead Avenue NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30305.