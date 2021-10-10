Usher brings his signature dance moves to Peloton’s workout routine (video)

The second installment of Peloton’s Dance Cardio workout series dropped on Oct. 7 and features dancing sensation and R&B heartthrob Usher. The “Yeah!” hitmaker is the first of seven artists featured for season two of the exercise series, which will be taught by Hannah Marie Corbin, Callie Gullickson, Jess King, Ally Love, Emma Lovewell and Cody Rigsby. Usher helped co-create his workout class with his choreographer Jamaica Craft as they dance and help you lose a few pounds.

“What up @onepeloton movers and shakers … U rode to my music and now U can rock wit me. We’re back with Part 2. Dance Cardio Season 2— is now live and on demand. Hope U enjoy the classes taught by @allymisslove and @emmalovewell… they’ll be holdin it down along with the assistance of choreographers @jamaicacraft and @mileskeeney. If you’ve ever wanted to hit a step together, now’s your chance. Download the Peloton App free for 30 days,” Usher wrote on Instagram.

Season two of Peloton’s Dance Cardio consists of seven 20-minute classes, running a total of 140 minutes, and are choreographed to 53 musical tracks. Users can participate in Usher’s class as well as six others which mix fitness, choreography and music. The on-demand service starts at $13 a month.

“Usher is one of the most respected artists and dancers in the business. Partnering with Usher has truly elevated our Peloton Dance Cardio experience. It allowed us to produce a program designed to celebrate the moves you love from his famous music videos and performances, set to a slamming soundtrack of the hits. It’s an incredible fitness experience that welcomes you to center stage,” Peloton’s head of music Gwen Bethel Riley told Shape Magazine.

Check out the preview of Peloton’s Dance Cardio with Usher below.