Usher’s New Look Foundation celebrating 22 years of giving on June 17

June 17 is Usher’s New Look (UNL) Foundation’s Giving Day, and they’re celebrating 22 years of transforming the lives of under-resourced youth and supporting their development as they grow into passion-driven, global leaders. To learn more about the organization and how you can support the foundation’s Giving Day, join the movement by following them on social media at @ushersnewlook and visiting bit.ly/UNLgives to donate and change a teen’s life forever.

Rolling out spoke with Careshia Moore, Esq., the president and CEO of UNL, to understand more about the foundation, its mission and vision. Moore also touched on what she does in her role, which includes setting the strategic vision of the organization and working with the board of directors to maintain resources and impact of the organization.

What is the mission and vision of the organization?

UNL’s mission is to transform the lives of underserved youth through our programs that develop passion-driven, global leaders. Our vision is to continue to be a premier youth development organization that creates a generation of passionate young leaders educated and equipped to compete in a global market.

In your leadership role, what is your commitment to the community?

As a leader, I have a very strong commitment to our community. This includes ensuring that our youth are provided with access, opportunities and exposure to change the trajectory of their lives. The impact of this work can essentially improve individuals, families and communities, causing them to thrive and overcome systemic barriers.

Why should someone want to support your nonprofit financially or in other ways?

Our organization has thrived over these last 22 years with the support of corporations and individuals who believe in the work we do. The return on investment in supporting the youth who participate in Usher’s New Look is incredible. Supporters are investing in the life of a young person and helping to support programming that brings hope and opportunities to those who deserve it but may not have it at the moment. These opportunities develop youth leaders, help students gain the tools they need to graduate high school, enroll and successfully complete college and become high potential leaders in their careers. With their natural talents and gifts and cultivation through UNL and partners, these young people will bring about change in their communities.

Continue reading on the next page.