Breaking the Chains provides job training and opportunities to the youth

Breaking the Chains is a nonprofit organization that provides healing and wellness to young people through creative endeavors, such as artist showcases, talent shows, music programs, youth entrepreneurship programs, and creative youth mentoring. Their mission is to help the youth flourish by integrating creative arts and education and speaking to their dreams and desires. By engaging with the community firsthand and talking to the people of the community about what needs they have and problems that need to be solved, BTC has been able to get great results for children and parents alike and their community keeps expanding with every outreach project they touch.

This Saturday, May 6, 2023, won’t be any different. The Entrepreneurship & Career Fair will be a day of possibilities, elevation and edu-tainment. There will be employers with immediate job openings, and opportunities to sign up for various business workshops and/or trade schools in different industries that will provide the youth with all of the tools necessary to start their specific business as an entrepreneur or work in their particular field.

There will be on-site interviews and employment opportunities as well as workshops on résumé writing, job readiness, mock interviewing, and a youth business panel. There will be workshops related to over 10 different business industries from music production, media, food and beverage businesses,and more. There will also be a number of trade school programs and certification options in areas such as cosmetology and barbering.

BTC invites all youth above the age of 12 to come to jump-start their careers this weekend. For more information, check out the following link.