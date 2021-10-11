8 Black-owned candle brands for every candle lover

With fall commencing, there is nothing like snuggling up in bed with a good book, your favorite hot drink, and a fragrant candle flickering nearby on a cold autumn night. Lighting your favorite candle can also be a form of self-care and a pick-me-up after a rough day as you unwind while the scent permeates your space.

Everyone has unique scent preferences when it comes to candle shopping. Some people opt for fruity scents, for others, something more woodsy and warm is more up their alley. Whatever your preference, you’re sure to find a scent you love from one of these eight Black-owned candle brands.

DeAndra Craigman Studios

Founded by New York-based fine artist DeAndra Craigman, DeAndra Craigman Studios is a home decor brand with a mission of providing a luxury experience through its artisanal handcrafted candles and premium home decor. The brand also offers print versions of the owner’s original artwork.

The 125 Collection

The 125 Collection creates “relatable luxury candles.” Each candle is created with soy wax and made inside jars that feature motivational quotes to inspire and empower buyers.

Rebourné

Rebourné was born out of a burn accident that the founder, Erin Cunningham, experienced in 2016. The company offers candles, body and hair care, and fragrances, and aims to help anyone in need of a mental transformation, whether from something as serious as a life-changing accident or simply a hard day at work.

