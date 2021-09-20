9 Black-owned hoodie brands to add to your fall wardrobe

It’s almost that time of year where you have to start pulling out the warmer items that you stashed away for the summer. Thicker sweaters, boots, and cozy sweats will soon slowly make their way back to our closets for the colder months.

With that, one of the biggest closet staples for every fall/winter season is hoodies. There was once a time when hoodies were almost exclusively reserved for lazy days around the house or running errands. However, it has become a hallmark in streetwear culture and high fashion. Not to mention, it is almost always the most comfortable item you can wear in your closet. So if you require some new hoodies to shop this fall season check out the ones from these nine Black-owned brands:

Bricks & Wood

Founded in South Central LA in 2014, Bricks & Wood is focused on storytelling through manufacture, design, & collaborations. Their products range from hoodies and tees to throw blankets and mugs and are inspired by the everyday walks of life within South Central.

Daily Paper

Daily Paper is an Amsterdam-based fashion and lifestyle brand established in 2012. Their collection offers some heavyweight hoodies, especially perfect for the fall season and a full product line of suits, jackets, and vibrant tops for both men and women.

For the Leaux

Houston-based brand For the Leaux, was created in 2016 by 23-year-old Victor Madu. The brand aims to bridge the gap between high fashion luxury wear and daily leisurewear with various options.

Saint Avenue

Attention to detail and commitment to the purity of design is at the core of the Chicago-based brand Saint Avenue. The brand’s current offerings are crewnecks and matching short sets.