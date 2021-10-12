Tyga arrested after girlfriend shows photo of black eye (photo)

Rapper Tyga has been arrested on a felony domestic violence charge after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, called the police and later posted photos of the alleged abuse onto her Instagram page on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood division booked the “Rack City” rapper, who was born in L.A. as Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, Tuesday morning, according to the LAPD’s Twitter page. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s inmate information center also informed the media that Tyga is being held on $50,000 bail.

Hollywood Div booked Michael Stevenson for felony domestic violence (273.5 A PC). The incident occurred on 10/12/21 in Hollywood. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) October 12, 2021

The 31-year-old rapper turned himself in Tuesday after refusing to speak with police Monday at his home.

Tyga’s camp claimed that Swanson came over to his house screaming and intoxicated and that the drama escalated from there. But Swanson told the police that Tyga sent a car to pick her up, and when she arrived, he refused to let her leave for a few hours.

Swanson also sent TMZ this IG story in which she refuted the claims that she was inebriated when she was at his home. She said when she tried to leave, Tyga allegedly got physical with her, resulting in the bruise around her eye.

“I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours,” Swanson said.

“I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”

Tyga and Swanson made their relationship Instagram official when they posted photos of one another in the spring of 2021. By July, Swanson was seen out on more than one occasion with a ring on her left hand.