Blac Chyna brags about raising kids without support from Rob Kardarshian, Tyga (video)

Blac Chyna boasts that she never has received any child support from her famous former boyfriends, reality star Rob Kardashian and rapper Tyga.

Chyna, aka Angela Renée White, was asked what her “biggest flex” is — meaning the thing she is most proud of during her 32 years on earth — during her interview on the “Hip Hop Nation” podcast.

“My biggest flex, I mean, just honestly, taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, with no child support. So that’s my biggest flex,” she said of her children, King Cairo Stevenson, 7, and Dream Renee Kardashian, 3.

“Hip Hop Nation” host Swaggie Sie was visibly stunned by the revelation since Chyna has never spoken about that aspect of her relationships with Robert Arthur Kardashian Jr., 33, and Tyga, 30, whose real name is Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson.

“Talk about it because they don’t know,” the host exclaimed.

“Yea, let’s get into it,” Chyna said. “That’s the biggest flex, when I be like, “I don’t get no child support.”

The two pivoted slightly, discussing the enormous amount that some women are asking for in their paternity suits and divorce filings. For example, Future’s ex-girl, Eliza Reign, is demanding $53,000 a month, while Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, wants an astronomical $2 million per month for child support and other expenses.

California law, in particular, bases child support on a person’s income, meaning Chyna could have commanded some pretty thick stacks on a monthly basis if she wanted to.

That’s why the “Hip Hop Nation” host was floored that Chyna has not asked for a single sent from the two millionaires in her life.

“Wow and I think that’s something that a lot of people did not even realize like Blac Chyna is going it on her own,” a stunned Swaggie Sie said.

