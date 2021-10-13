 Skip to content

Fans are going crazy after Summer Walker teases new album track list

October 13, 2021   |  

Trinity Griffin

Summer Walker tracklist

Summer Walker (Photo source: Instagram – @summerwalkersource)

Summer Walker teased the tracklist of her forthcoming sophomore album Still Over It and fans are already expecting it to be an instant classic.


On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, the R&B singer used Twitter to reveal three songs that will be featured on the album including, “Bitter,” “Ex For A Reason” featuring JT from the City Girls, and “Ciara’s Prayer,” which Ciara narrates, closes out the 20-track album.

Each song on the tracklist is also accompanied by a date to give users a little bit of insight into the timeline of the album, with the first date listed as Aug. 4, 2019, and the last one being Oct. 7, 2021.


Walker announced that her track with JT will be dropping Friday, Oct. 15.

Fans on social media have already begun to lose it in a fit of excitement as they are anticipating what “Ciara’s Prayer” has in store for listeners.

The expectation is that the song will be the detailed prayer that Ciara used to land her dream man, her husband of five years, Russell Wilson.

Check out some of the reactions below:

