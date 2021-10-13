Fans are going crazy after Summer Walker teases new album track list

Summer Walker teased the tracklist of her forthcoming sophomore album Still Over It and fans are already expecting it to be an instant classic.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, the R&B singer used Twitter to reveal three songs that will be featured on the album including, “Bitter,” “Ex For A Reason” featuring JT from the City Girls, and “Ciara’s Prayer,” which Ciara narrates, closes out the 20-track album.

Each song on the tracklist is also accompanied by a date to give users a little bit of insight into the timeline of the album, with the first date listed as Aug. 4, 2019, and the last one being Oct. 7, 2021.

Walker announced that her track with JT will be dropping Friday, Oct. 15.

“Still over it” is a story…. And every story has its beginning! Ex for a reason w/ @thegirljt out this Friday 10/15! pic.twitter.com/KUQ4ahA2hl — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 12, 2021

Fans on social media have already begun to lose it in a fit of excitement as they are anticipating what “Ciara’s Prayer” has in store for listeners.

The expectation is that the song will be the detailed prayer that Ciara used to land her dream man, her husband of five years, Russell Wilson.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Ciara’s Prayer on the track list is a crazy choice. Summer gunning for her second classic. https://t.co/jdB6bdN9Gs — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) October 12, 2021

CIARA’S PRAYER moderated by Ciara!!!! I’m already sold. https://t.co/7rXSquApMb — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) October 12, 2021

Summer Walker got Ciara’s prayer as an outro? Yea “Still Over It” already a CLASSIC pic.twitter.com/uAaWbH8SIt — Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) October 12, 2021

20 songs AND Ciara’s Prayer? 😭 https://t.co/NrCFCag0Ca — look at my opponent (@Synahia) October 12, 2021