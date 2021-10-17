Deontay Wilder praises Tyson Fury and finally accepts his defeats

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder for the third time last Saturday, Oct 9, in Las Vegas and Wilder has finally acknowledged the losses. In his previous defeats, the former heavyweight champion wouldn’t admit his opponent was better, but he underestimated Fury and undertrained, attributing Fury’s wins to luck. But, the third time must be the charm as Wilder took to social media to finally discuss the loss and admit his appreciation for his trilogy with Fury.

“Wow, what a hell of a night! I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination. I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process. I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome, but after reflecting on my journey I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen. We didn’t get the win, but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win,” Wilder posted on Instagram.

“Although, I wanted the win I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more. Hopefully, I proved that I am a true warrior and a true king in this sport. Hopefully, we proved that no matter how hard you get hit with trials and tribulations you can always pick yourself up to live and fight again for what you believe in. Last, but not least, I would like to congratulate @gypsyking101 for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever,” he wrote.

While Wilder may have finally been ready to give Fury his respect, Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel, said Wilder fought with a broken right hand and was not at 100 percent during the second half of the fight.

