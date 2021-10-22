Biggest surprises and snubs from the NBA’s Top 75 all-time list

The NBA finally released the last instalment of the Top 75 players of all time in commemoration of its diamond anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, and it immediately produced elation, shock and discontent all at the same time.

Some selections to the NBA 75 are obvious in most people’s minds: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Julius Erving, Larry Bird and Kareem Adbul-Jabbar. Most of the current stars who were included were no surprises, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook.

The next 25 members of the 75th Anniversary Team! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/hvFGRKJnT1 — NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2021

Some all-time greats like Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson are still icing down their bruised egos after being left off the Top 75 list. Simultaneously, many fans were outraged by the inclusions of some current players over those legends of yesteryear, and it incited intense debate on social media that went long into the night and spilled over into Friday morning.

NBA players sound off on #NBA75 snub pic.twitter.com/mdsD1XfrJN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 22, 2021

Who are the current and former players thatare considered the biggest snubs from the NBA 75 list?

Klay Thompson:

Dwight Howard: Howard is the only player to ever win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in three consecutive seasons. He also has 13,000 rebounds and 2,000 blocks in his career. The only players to accomplish this feat are on the NBA 75: Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Robert Parish and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

How does this not make you a top 75 player all time … #dwighthoward #nba75 pic.twitter.com/UwK4YQHykJ — Joshua AW Arbuthnot 🎙 (@jawa31) October 22, 2021

Alex English: He is ranked No. 7 among the all-time scoring leaders. English was also the first player to ever score 2,000 points for eight straight seasons.

Tony Parker: He is the only foreign-born player to notch more than 19,000 points and 7,000 assists.

The other players that many fans were upset didn’t make the NBA 75 are: