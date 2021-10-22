 Skip to content

Biggest surprises and snubs from the NBA’s Top 75 all-time list

October 22, 2021  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Dwight Howard (Image source: Instagram – @dwighthoward)

The NBA finally released the last instalment of the Top 75 players of all time in commemoration of its diamond anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, and it immediately produced elation, shock and discontent all at the same time.


Some selections to the NBA 75 are obvious in most people’s minds: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Julius Erving, Larry Bird and Kareem Adbul-Jabbar. Most of the current stars who were included were no surprises, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook. 

Some all-time greats like Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson are still icing down their bruised egos after being left off the Top 75 list. Simultaneously, many fans were outraged by the inclusions of some current players over those legends of yesteryear, and it incited intense debate on social media that went long into the night and spilled over into Friday morning.


Who are the current and former players thatare considered the biggest snubs from the NBA 75 list?

Klay Thompson:

 

Dwight Howard: Howard is the only player to ever win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in three consecutive seasons. He also has 13,000 rebounds and 2,000 blocks in his career. The only players to accomplish this feat are on the NBA 75: Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Robert Parish and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Alex English: He is ranked No. 7 among the all-time scoring leaders. English was also the first player to ever score 2,000 points for eight straight seasons. 

Tony Parker: He is the only foreign-born player to notch more than 19,000 points and 7,000 assists. 

The other players that many fans were upset didn’t make the NBA 75 are:

  • Vince Carter
  • Grant Hill
  • Kyrie Irving
  • Bernard king
  • Dennis Johnson
  • Penny Hardaway
  • Manu Ginobli
  • Adrian Dantley
  • Tracy McGrady

 

