NBA releases part of the top 75 players list during diamond anniversary

The NBA will be celebrating its 75th anniversary during the entire 2021-22 season, with part of that commemoration featuring the unveiling of the highly-anticipated list of the 75 greatest players in NBA history.

Twenty-five years ago, the league unveiled its list of the 50 greatest players in NBA history during halftime of the 1997 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. Forty-seven of the 50 members of that team were able to attend that momentous ceremony.

The 2022 All-Star Game will return to Cleveland as a symbolic gesture to that treasured moment of NBA history.

According to the NBA website, the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team is compiled by a blue-ribbon panel of media, current and former players, coaches, general managers and team executives.

The NBA released the first 25 members of that team on opening night on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, during its marquee doubleheader matchups between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. The names were not listed in any particularly conceivable order, for whatever reason. The next 25 members will be announced Wednesday on NBA Today on ESPN on Oct. 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. ET. The Final 25 players will complete the list Thursday on TNT at 6 p.m. ET.

Check out the list of the first 25 of the 75 greatest players in NBA history, in no particular order:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nate Archibald

Charles Barkley

Bob Cousy

Dave Cowens

Kevin Durant

Julius Erving

George Gervin

Hal Greer

James Harden

Elvin Hayes

Jerry Lucas

Moses Malone

Kevin McHale

George Mikan

Steve Nash

Dirk Nowitzki

Hakeem Olajuwon

Bob Pettit

Willis Reed

Oscar Robertson

David Robinson

Bill Russell

John Stockton