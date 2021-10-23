Ice-T recalls jewelry heist days in upcoming memoir

Ice-T has mentioned his previous life of crime throughout his recording career and in several interviews over the years, but he’ll go into greater detail with his upcoming memoir Split Decision. The book will be written with his friend Spike as they discuss their days in the 80s as part of a jewelry heist crew that operated in Los Angeles and other areas of California during their youthful days. The book is also a cautionary tale as Spike tells his story of how he wound up doing a prison bid and Ice-T went on to musical and Hollywood success.

“I grew up in a very bad set of circumstances and my trajectory was that of a dangerous career criminal, not a famous actor and musician. It was one split decision that put me on a positive path that changed my life forever,” the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor told “ABC News.”

Split Decision will be released through Gallery Books on July 19, 2022. Spike, who spent more than 20 years in prison before his release in 2016, stated that the book was a story “of change, redemption and solidarity.”

“I hope we will inspire readers — especially at-risk youth — about the ripple effects of all our choices,” he said.

Ice-T’s previous literary works include 1994’s The Ice Opinion: Who Gives a F—k? through St. Martin’s Press and 2012’s Ice: A Memoir of Gangster Life and Redemption from South Central to Hollywood through Random House. He also went to Instagram to announce the memoir.

“My third book is done, Crime Stories and Redemption. It’s told by myself and my crime partner @certifiedspike who just came home after a 35-to lif bid. Pre-order on Amazon. 👊🏽,” Ice-T wrote.

Author Douglas Century also co-wrote Split Decision with the Los Angeles OGs.