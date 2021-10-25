Ashley Fouyelle’s UNWRP teams with Sprite for Black-owned holiday gift wrap

Ashley Fouyelle is a designer who founded UNWRP in the bedroom of her small Brooklyn, New York, apartment. Fouyelle believes that it was important to create luxury gift wrap for the culture and is teaming up with Sprite to broaden this experience. Sprite is supporting and accelerating multicultural creators and in turn believes in UNWRP’s values of cultivating a diverse community of artists.

What was your inspiration for UNWRP?

It was a baby that was brought to fruition in 2017 from my love of gift wrap. I’m really inspired from my childhood memories of my mom. She never missed an opportunity to create an element of surprise with gift wrap. Each and every gift was always wrapped no matter the holiday, no matter the season. So, I’m just trying to revive that feeling for others.

How did you create the name for your brand?

I was literally sitting in my bedroom, living in a four bedroom duplex. Living with roommates, you try to stay to your own quarters. So, I spent a lot of time there just putting Post-its on the wall and seeing what stuck. I started off with a few names that I loved at the moment, but knew that wasn’t something I would fall in love with long term. I ended up writing “unwrap” on a piece of paper and knew that it probably wouldn’t be available. So I was like let’s remove the vowels and see if that works. I searched it on the trademark website to see if it was available. And to my disbelief it was, so that was the name.

