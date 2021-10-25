Black Panther Huey P. Newton honored with bronze sculpture in California (pics)

In commemoration of the Black Panther Party’s 55th Anniversary, a bronze sculpture of Dr. Huey P. Newton was unveiled on Dr. Huey P. Newton Way and Mandela Parkway yesterday, on Oct. 24, in Oakland. The unveiling took place during a block party celebration hosted by the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation and is the first permanent public art piece honoring the Black Panther Party in Oakland.

The Black Panther Party for Self Defense was founded in Oakland in 1966 by Dr. Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale. Besides fighting for Black rights and standing up against police brutality and advocating for African Americans to arm themselves, the organization implemented programs like “Free Breakfast for Children” and after school homework programs and free health clinics.

“With this sculpture of Huey, we are writing a new chapter for the Party where we are finally claiming public spaces to declare that the Black Panther Party were vanguards and protectors of the communities they served and that their contributions made a difference. That Huey will continue to look over the city he loved feels incredibly powerful right now. He’s home,” Fredrika Newton, co-founder of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation and Dr. Newton’s widow, told The Associated Press.

The bronze sculpture of Dr. Newton was created by local Oakland artist Dana King. King spent time with Newton’s widow as well as family members, former Party members and others who knew Huey and shared stories during the creative process. King also spoke of the process and connecting with the Black revolutionary’s family.

“It is a rare gift to be able to work closely with someone who knew the subject of my work. It was Fredrika’s openness that helped guide my hands and my heart in creating the work that I did,” she further commented to The AP.

The statue is the second initiative spearheaded by the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation in 2021 as part of its mission to preserve and promote the history, ideals and legacy of the Black Panther Party. In February, a three-block section of 9th Street was renamed to Dr. Huey P. Newton Way, which is where the bronze sculpture is located, and near where Huey took his last breath in 1989. Check out pictures of the statue below.