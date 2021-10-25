Roc-A-Fella rapper Freeway loses daughter to cancer

Former Roc-A-Fella Records rapper and State Property member Freeway announced on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, that his 21-year-old daughter Harmony Pridgen had succumbed to cancer. The Philadelphia MC had shared her plight in the past and asked for prayers. He revealed his loss on Instagram sharing a video of her dancing.

“You know the saying sugar and spice and everything nice, well that’s my Harmony. I promise y’all she was the sweetest most kind most caring generous loving adorable person I know. Allah Really blessed me putting her in my life. I love her so much and this hurts so bad. This video was February of this year on her 21st birthday. Even though she was fighting cancer she was always happy and always smiling and she always brightened up my day. The only thing that’s giving me comfort is I know 100% that she believes in Allah and she was a good person. I truly believe she has everything it takes to enter into heaven,” the “What We Do” hitmaker posted.

The heartbroken Freeway, who was born Leslie Pridgen, also told his followers to hold their loved ones tight because tomorrow isn’t promised.

“Please keep her in your prayers & please ask God to show her comfort and mercy. Listen Life & Death is very real! cherish your love ones & keep them close to you because you never know, we are not promised our next breath. She truly was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m gonna do this pain is unimaginable,” he wrote.

Harmony’s death is even harder on Freeway and his family as he lost his 20-year-old son, Jihad Pridgen, in October 2020 from complications of accidental drug intoxication. Freeway shared another post as he deals with his heartbreak and remembers his two children.

“From my understanding of religion & Islam I truly believe in my heart of hearts ♥️ that Harmony will make it to Paradise, so that brings me Joy. I’m just so sad because I miss her so much 😢😢😢😢 have you ever been around a person that no matter what they’re going through they’re still always happy smiling and Hopeful, well that’s Harmony! Looking through my phone I can’t find a pic when she’s not smiling! Even in hospital beds! I Love her so much!!!!! it’s a Big hole in my ❤️ O & she’s so talented! We did this record a few months before her brother Jihad passed away & she killed it!! 🤲🏾💔❤️ Please keep both of my beautiful children in your duas!” he wrote.

Our condolences go out to Freeway and his family.