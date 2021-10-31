 Skip to content

Pandora delivers a Halloween-themed playlist fit for hip-hop heads

October 31, 2021   |  

N. Ali Early

Scarface at The Classic Hip Hop series in Chicago – Photo Credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre

If you are in the Halloween spirit and looking to spruce up the ambiance in your garage or living room this evening, Pandora has you covered. The curators for the streaming giant pulled some of hip-hop’s most memorable songs, from the genre’s most iconic artists and delivered a playlist for the ages. They dubbed it, “Hip Hop Thriller” and the seasonal playlist features tracks that cater to goblins, ghouls, ghosts and more.


Among the select list of artists seeking to complete your Halloween night are DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince with “A Nightmare on My Street,” Whodini’s “Freaks Come Out At Night,” “Hail Mary” by 2pac and perhaps the greatest hip-hop Halloween-themed story ever told in “My Mind’s Playin’ Tricks on Me,” courtesy of the Geto Boys.

Check out a sample list of tracks featured on the station below:


“Mind Playing Tricks on Me” – Geto Boys

“A Nightmare on My Street” – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

“Freaks Come Out At Night” – Whoodini

“Murder Was The Case”– Snoop Dogg

“Interview With A Vampire” – Ras Kass

“Nightmares” – Dana Dane

“Damien” – DMX

“Stan” – Eminem

“Hail Mary” – 2pac

“Dracula’s Wedding” – Outkast

“Devil’s Night” – D12

Listen to “Hip Hop Thriller” here and have a happy Halloween on behalf of your friends at rolling out.

