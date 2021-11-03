 Skip to content

Cardi B partners with Halle Berry on soundtrack for new film, ‘Bruised’

November 3, 2021   |  

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Halle Berry (Photo credit: Splash News)

Cardi B will be lending her talents to the soundtrack of Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised, which will be released on Nov. 19, 2021. Cardi has a song on the project called “Bet It.” She and Berry are both executive producers of the film’s soundtrack, which will include tracks from Saweetie, H.E.R., Flo Milli, Latto and City Girls. Berry stars as a disgraced MMA fighter in Bruised, which debuts on Netflix on Nov. 24, after a limited one-week run in theaters. Check out the trailer below.


