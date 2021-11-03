Naturi Naughton reminds us she’s a triple threat talent in ‘Queens’

 Skip to content

Naturi Naughton reminds us she’s a triple threat talent in the ABC series “Queens.”

The series centers on four women in their 40s who are former members of a popular ’90s hip-hop group. Naughton stars as “Jill Da Thrill,” a hard-core rhyme spitter who’s working to balance her sexuality and spirituality.


The ensemble cast also includes Eve (Barbershop), Brandy Norwood (“The Game”), and Precious Way (“Days of Our Lives”).

“Queens” airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST.


November 3, 2021

