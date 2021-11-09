Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities.

On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”

TCU is looking to fill its coaching vacancy after mutually agreeing to part ways with former coach Gary Patterson on Oct. 31. Patterson has been the program’s coach since 2001.

Since Jackson State hired Sanders in September 2020, Coach Prime recruited the highest-rated recruiting class in FCS and HBCU history, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings that date back to 2000. He also coached the Tigers to a 4-3 record this past spring and an 8-1 record this fall.

Sanders hasn’t physically been on the sideline for the team’s past three games, as he’s currently recovering from a post-playing career foot surgery. Former Howard coach Gary “Flea” Harrell has filled as the interim in his absence. JSU officials have said they don’t have a timeline as to when Sanders will return to the sidelines.

Beyond the field, Sanders has made it his mission to help “level the playing field” of HBCU and Power 5 football programs. He has pushed for more nationally-televised games, names on the back of jerseys, a mega HBCU conference and HBCUs in bowl games, among other goals.

So far at JSU, he has brought the program a new practice field and all new uniforms sponsored by Under Armour.