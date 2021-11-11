Cam Newton may return to NFL today

Cam Newton may return to the NFL team that he led to the Super Bowl six years ago.

The flamboyant and controversial quarterback has not played in the NFL in 2021. He was cut by the New England Patriots during the preseason in favor of rookie first-round draft pick Mac Jones.

Newton is reportedly set to meet with the Carolina Panthers today, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Carolina is the place where his iconic status was cemented and where he also won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award in 2015.

Newton was released by the Panthers in 2019 when they brought in a new head coach because they did not want to deal with Newton’s “big personality,” according to ESPN’s David Newton.

The Panthers are in a pinch after starting the season 3-0, but now dwell in the cellar of the NFC South division after losing five of the past six games to sit at 4-5. Moreover, the Panthers’ starting quarterback Sam Darnold, has been struggling the past six games and, worse, is now out indefinitely with a significant injury.

Newton’s former teammates, who were angry that Newton was cut in 2019, are now said to be excited that he may be returning to help resuscitate the moribund Panthers. He is the only quarterback in franchise history to get the squad deep into the postseason and also got them to the title game in 2015.