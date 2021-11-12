8 Black-owned brands to shop at Sephora during holiday savings event

The most wonderful time of the year is approaching, which means so are all the irresistible holiday sales. Sephora only offers two huge sales throughout the year, with one of them being their Holiday Savings Event which has officially commenced.

If you are an avid Sephora shopper or Rouge member (customers who spend $1K or more each year), you can receive 20 percent off your purchase with the code YAYHOLIDAY through Nov. 15, 2021. Customers who spend $350 a year are considered VIB members and can save 15 percent on their purchases. For those who might be new to shopping at the beauty retailer, you can sign up now to receive a 10 percent discount when using the code.

Wherever you might fall in their tiers of beauty lovers, there is no denying that this is the perfect time to stock up on all your beauty favorites — especially those from Black-owned brands. Whether you will be shopping for yourself or gifts for the special people in your life, you won’t regret picking up items from these eight Black-owned brands.

PATTERN Leave-In Conditioner

PATTERN’s leave-in conditioner is Tracee Ellis Ross’ holy grail for curl definition and hydration. It promises to seal in moisture, detangle, and enhance your curls or coils, making it the perfect for yourself or someone else who could use a hair pick-me-up.