Kym Whitley hosts debut of ‘The Big Holiday Food Fight’ on OWN Network

November 12, 2021
Press Release

Photo courtesy of OWN

Three home cooks will do their best to impress celebrity chefs, Gina Neely, Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson, and James Wright Chanel in the upcoming holiday series, “The Big Holiday Food Fight.” Kym Whitley will host the holiday-themed competition and crown a new king or queen each episode for whipping up the best holiday family recipe. The winner will also win a cash prize just in time to do some Christmas shopping. “The Big Holiday Food Fight” premieres Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. EST, moving to its regular 8 p.m. EST time slot on Tuesday, Nov. 23.


