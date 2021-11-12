You might be burned out if you notice these 5 signs

Before COVID-19, burnout was already something many people struggled with. We are nearly two years into a global pandemic and there is a growing number of people who feel more burned out than ever. On top of all of life’s other stressors, living through a pandemic certainly hasn’t made things easier.

According to The American Psychological Association’s David Ballard, PsyD burnout is described as, “an extended period where someone experiences exhaustion and a lack of interest in things, resulting in a decline in their job performance.” Experiencing burnout usually stems from your professional life, but other factors can also add to this stress. If this sounds like something you can relate to, here are five signs that you might be burned out.

You experience unexplained exhaustion

One of the signs of feeling burned out is perpetually feeling drained and exhausted with no explanation. This exhaustion can be physical, mental, or emotional and can make you feel like even the smallest tasks are a drag for you to complete.

You have developed a cynical outlook on life

If you are burned out, you might start to notice that you are a little more cynical than usual. Everyone experiences negative emotions from time to time, but if you are disillusioned and are beginning to question whether what you are doing matters, there is a possibility that you are experiencing burnout.

