Rolling Out’s Star Studios sits down with the cast of the film ‘Urge’ ahead of its Atlanta red-carpet premiere on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Duluth Studio Movie Grill in Duluth, Georgia . The film is loosely based on writer and director Peter McNeil’s real life. It’s about a man’s fight to overcome his addiction to pornography.

McNeil’s character is a devoted new husband, struggling with a porn addiction who gets to a point where he must choose between his addiction and his family. After suffering a coma, he meets a higher power who forces him to make a decision that will impact whether he will ever wake up again.


Press play above to view the emotionally charged cast interview. For more information on the Atlanta screening, click here.

Cast of ‘URGE’ chats with Star Studio to discuss the theme of porn addiction

November 13, 2021

