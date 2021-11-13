John Legend gets ready for Christmas with new holiday jam ‘You Deserve It All’

John Legend has a new record label to call home after inking a deal with Republic Records and will be dropping his first album with the music powerhouse next year. The “All of Me” singer was previously signed to Sony Music, which released his first project Get Lifted in 2004 and seven additional albums. Legend spoke with Billboard about the news and his upcoming music.

“I am excited to partner with Republic Records in this next chapter of my career. Everyone at the label has been so wonderful to work with. I am thrilled to take this new artistic and creative journey with them and look forward to sharing new music with people soon,” Legend said.

Legend isn’t making fans wait long for new music however as he released a new holiday single on Nov. 11 called “You Deserve It All.” As part of the release, Legend partnered with LG Signature, the ultra-premium brand of LG Electronics. Legend is newest brand ambassador for the electronics company and collaborated with them on a holiday campaign titled, “Legendary Gift: The SIGNATURE.” Legend co-wrote “You Deserve It All” with Meghan Trainor while Raphael Saadiq produced the rhythms for the new Christmas tune.

Continue reading on the next page.